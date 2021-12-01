Real Madrid claimed a seventh straight win across all competitions on Wednesday night with a hard-fought win over Athletic Club.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men moved seven points clear at the top of La Liga with a home win over Athletic Club thanks to Karim Benzema‘s first-half minute strike.

The Frenchman scored his 12th goal of the La Liga season with 40 minutes on the clock, turning home Luka Modric’s scuffed effort after Marco Asensio saw his long-range effort palmed away by Unai Simon.

Prior to that Athletic Club had actually dominated, and Inaki Williams should have done better after finding himself one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois.

Marcelino’s men had many more chances in the second half, too, with Unai Nunez failing to beat Courtois with a free header from close range, and Oihan Sancet also seeing an effort denied by the Belgian stopper.

Crucial blocks from Lucas Vazquez and Eder Militao were also crucial for Real Madrid in a committed defensive display.

And the win means they go seven clear at the top, though Atletico Madrid and Sevilla both have games in hand.

Athletic Club remain in eighth place, three points behind Barcelona in seventh, though the Catalan side have played a game less.