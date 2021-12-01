Real Madrid are beginning to flex their muscle as Levante appoint Alessio Lisci to save them

Don’t stop them now: This fearsome Real Madrid are beginning to make their presence felt

In the week that marked the 30th anniversary of the death of Freddie Mercury – the greatest musical frontman of all time – Real Madrid demonstrated why they will probably be the ones singing “We Are the Champions” come next May.

Read more here.

Levante look to Alessio Lisci to lift them from their darkness

Eight weeks ago, Levante announced that Javier Pereira would be the man they entrusted to turn their season around after a dreadful start. Under Paco Lopez, they had drawn four and lost four of their opening eight La Liga matches.

Read more here.

Real Madrid prepare for Athletic Club clash as Barcelona issue ultimatum to Ousmane Dembele

Real Madrid welcome Athletic Club to the Santiago Bernabeu this evening – the Basque side have the meanest defence in La Liga, while Madrid have the best attack. Barcelona have also issued an ultimatum to Ousmane Dembele. His contract expires this summer, and the club are keen to resolve his future.

Read more here.