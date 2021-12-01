Karim Benzema is back on the scoresheet for Real Madrid as he continues his charge towards the Pichichi award.

Los Blancos were second best for much of the first half against Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Athletic Club had a number of early chances and one, in particular, should have been scored by Inaki Williams, who took a heavy touch around Thibaut Courtois.

But Real Madrid kept their cool and got their reward, taking the lead in the 40th minute thanks to the reliable Benzema.

The Frenchman scored his 12th La Liga goal of the season after a somewhat scrappy build-up.

Marco Asensio took aim with a very good effort, forcing a fine save from Unai Simon from range.

Luka Modric attempted to follow it up, and it’s not clear whether he attempted a shot or a pass, but in any case, it ended up in the path of Benzema, who turned home the opener.

You can see the goal on the tweet below.