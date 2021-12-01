Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno has finally received his Zarra Trophy on the back of last season.

Moreno enjoyed a fine campaign of last, scoring 30 times across all competitions and winning the Europa League with Villarreal after scoring in the final.

In La Liga, the Spain international was just as good, scoring 23 times, finishing as the second highest scorer in the league, behind Lionel Messi.

In Spain’s top flight, not only does the top scorer receive the Pichichi award, but there is also an award for the highest-scoring Spaniard.

That player receives the Zarra Trophy, and Moreno is the winner this time around.

We have known that since the summer, but only this week did Moreno receive the trophy, which is presented by Marca.

¡Y @GerardMoreno9 ya tiene su segundo Trofeo Zarra 🏆 de @marca! El galardón acredita al delantero del Submarino como el máximo goleador español de la temporada 2020-2021 con 3️⃣0️⃣ goles (23 en @LaLiga y 7 en @EuropaLeague). pic.twitter.com/gcS7o5aVCm — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) December 1, 2021

It caps a big week for the striker, who returned from injury after a month and a half on Tuesday night.

Moreno came off the bench for Villarreal against Victoria in the Copa del Rey and scored, helping his side on their way to an 8-0 win.