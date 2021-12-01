Barcelona prepare for telematic referendum to approve €1.5bn loan for Espai Barca

Barcelona have revealed that a telematic referendum will take place on December 19th to ratify the club’s motion to authorise the board to request a loan of €1.5bn for the construction of Espai Barca according to Marca. The club have never carried out a remote consultation before. Members over 18 can vote. Goldman Sachs will be the partner of choice should it be approved.
Barcelona claim that Espai Barca will generate €200m in additional income for the club, a figure that could double upon the resolution of the naming rights for the stadium. The loan of €1.5bn will be spread across 35 years with an interest rate that will depend on the market. The idea is to finalise the financial details by the summer and then begin construction, with the objective being to finish the stadium by 2025.
The idea is that Barcelona will play at a restricted Camp Nou for the first year of the works, before moving to another stadium for the second. The third and fourth year of the works would similar to the first. Part of the proposal revealed there are 67 stadiums more modern than Camp Nou in Europe, and 58 of those have been modernised. In Spain, seven of the nine stadiums with capacities north of 40,000 have been renovated.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
HELLO EVERY ONE AT HOME,SHOPS,GARAGE,TRANSPORTS-GARAGE,AIRPORT,WE ARE WITH OUR NEW AFRICA- AFRICAN -CARBUNO VIEWERS APPS THIS SEASON WE BRING YOU THE CARBUNO CHOSEN SUPER 6 PICKS AND THE UNBEATEN SUPER 6 PICKS PREDICTION BOOKING FORECASTING COMPETITION TO STAKE A BET AND OUR COMPETITION FORMS ARE OUT NOW AND WE HAVE A LOT MORE FOR YOU AT XMAS TIME EVE AND NEW YEAR EVE FESTIVAL AND ALSO CARNIVAL TO CARNIVAL VERSUS EXHIBITION MATCH TO WATCH AND ALSO THE CARBUNO VISUAL VIRTUAL SOCCER LEAGUES CHAMPIONS VIRTUAL FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP AND WE ALSO BRING YOU A LIVE EXHIBITION MATCH LIVE IN YOUR AFRICA AND AFRICAN STATE LOCAL RURAL AREA TOWN
AND WE ARE HERE WITH YOU WITH THE CARBUNO AFRICAN NEO EMIRATE ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUES
THE CARBUNO AFRICA NEO EMIRATE FA PREMIER LEAGUES CHAMPIONS
THE CARBUNO AFRICA NEO EMIRATE FA CARLING PREMIER LEAGUES
THE CARBUNO AFRICAN NEO EMIRATE FA LALIGA SERIES-A
THE CARBUNO AFRICAN NEO EMIRATE PREMIER LALIGA LEAGUES
THE CARBUNO AFRICAN NEO EMIRATE PREMIER LALIGA CARLING CHAMPIONSHIP CUP
THE CARBUNO AFRICAN NEO EMIRATE FA CARLING PREMIER LEAGUES
THE CARBUNO AFRICAN NEO EMIRATE SERIES-A PREMIER LEAGUES
THE CARBUNO AFRICAN NEO EMIRATE OLYMPICS VISION NATIONS CUP
THE CARBUNO UEFA CHAMPION NEO EMIRATE LEAGUES
THE CARBUNO EUROPEAN NEO EMIRATE CHAMPION LEAGUES
FOR YOUR FORMS LOCATION YOU COME TO THIS VENUE CENTER PEPSI APO ABK ASK FOR NICHOLAS OCHADU WE DO SELL CARBUNO ZOBO DRINKS AND HOUSE TO HOUSE VERUS AND COUNTRY TO COUNTRY VERUS