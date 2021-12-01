Barcelona’s talks with Ousmane Dembélé over a new contract appear to have hit the fan.

Barca have been attempting to keep Dembélé around with the winger‘s contract set to expire in the summer.

Dembélé has had mixed fortunes since his arrival in 2017, joining from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth more than €130million.

Injuries have plagued his career so far, but still only 24 years of age, Barca still have big hopes for him, as does new head coach Xavi Hernandez.

But contract talks have continuously stalled, and according to Sport, they now hang in the balance.

It’s claimed Dembélé’s representatives have asked for a large salary, and Barcelona simply cannot offer it.

The report claims Barca have reviewed their accounts and simply cannot agree to the contract demands due to Financial Fair Play.

That means Dembélé has ‘one foot out of Barca’, and if nothing changes, he will leave for free in the summer.

It’s understood the Frenchman does not want to leave in January, and will refuse any offers, meaning he will be a free agent in the summer, if indeed nothing changes.