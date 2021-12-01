Barcelona linked with move for soon-to-be free agent Cesar Azpilicueta

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Chelsea stalwart Cesar Azpilicueta. The Spanish right-back’s contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire this coming summer, and the Catalan club are becoming increasingly interested in making a move for the former Osasuna man according to ESPN, Marca and Diario Sport.

Barcelona like the 32-year-old’s versatility. He can play at either right or left-back, as well as fit into a back three. He’d also suit Barcelona from a financial perspective given he’d arrive for free and wouldn’t demand an exorbitant salary. Chelsea have made an offer to renew his contract, but it seems clearer with every passing day that the player could be ready for a new challenge.

Born and raised in Navarra, Azpilicueta came through the youth system at Osasuna, breaking into the first team at El Sadar in 2007. He earned himself a move to France with Marseille three years later, before joining then-European champions Chelsea in 2012. Since then, he’s become a fully-fledged international with La Roja and captained Chelsea to last season’s Champions League. He’s also won two Premier League titles in London.