Ansu Fati misses Barcelona training and is unlikely to make it back for Bayern Munich

Xavi led Barcelona training on Wednesday morning with all the players available for this weekend’s La Liga clash with Real Betis. This didn’t include, according to Diario Sport, the injured quintet of Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Martin Braithwaite, Pedri and Sergio Aguero. Betis come to Camp Nou on Saturday afternoon.

Fati had hoped to be back in time for the crucial Champions League tie with Bayern Munich in Germany next Wednesday evening, but it’s an increasingly unlikely prospect. Barcelona really need to win that game if they’re to make it to the last 16.

But before Bayern come Betis, and it’s of genuine importance itself. Barcelona are currently seventh in La Liga, and have won two games on the bounce since Xavi took over from Ronald Koeman during the last international break. They’re five points behind Sevilla, who are fourth, and ten behind Real Madrid. They need to continue winning to climb the table.

