Ansu Fati is unlikely to be ready to face Bayern Munich, but he is still hoping to travel to Germany.

Barca already have half an eye on the Champions League clash, one they likely have to win to progress to the knockout stage.

Xavi Hernandez‘s men must match or better Benfica’s result against Dynamo Kyiv if their want to progress, and it will be no easy task away from home, and against a Bayern side who are many people’s favourites to win the competition.

Injury issues ahead of the clash won’t help Barca, and especially in the case of star striker Fati, who has missed recent weeks with a muscular issue.

But the striker is determined to be available if absolutely necessary.

According to Sport, despite not being ready to play, Fati is hoping to travel to Germany and to join the squad in case Barca find themselves in a scenario where they desperately need something extra to get the win.

It will be interesting to see whether Xavi is willing to take that risk, especially given the injury risks Barca have already taken this season, and indeed how some of them have backfired.