Vinicius is becoming Real Madrid’s decisive player as Ansu Fati fights to be ready for Barcelona

Vinicius has gone from decorating games to deciding them for Real Madrid

It was the kind of moment that takes your breath away. Vinícius took the ball on his chest on the left touchline, cushioning it in a way that gave him the space to immediately push inside past Lucas Ocampos and then Gonzalo Montiel, the tenacious Argentine duo that had kept him under control throughout the preceding 87 minutes, before letting rip and sending the ball into the top right corner of the net, past Bono.

Ansu Fati working overtime to be fit in time for Barcelona’s must-win tie with Bayern Munich

Barcelona face Bayern Munich in the Champions League next Wednesday in Germany. They’re playing for a place in the last 16 of Europe’s premier club competition. Should they win, safe passage is secured. Should they fail to win, however, and Benfica beat Dynamo Kyiv in the other game of the group, they’re out.

The fixture Dani Alves could make his second Barcelona debut in revealed

With each passing week it’s becoming increasingly clear that Barcelona didn’t sign Dani Alves as part of some sort of publicity stunt, note Marca. They’re bringing the Brazilian back to Camp Nou to form an important part of Xavi’s squad.

