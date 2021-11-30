Real Madrid are said to be chasing a deal for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger has played a key part for Chelsea since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, helping the Blues win the Champions League last season.

But his contract situation remains uncertain, Rudiger set to see his current deal expire in the summer.

That has Chelsea nervous, and according to Goal, the Blues have made contract offers, but the latest offer, believed to be worth £140,000 per week, has not gone down well.

According to the report, the German now intends to leave at the end of his contract, and it’s claimed Real Madrid have made him a target.

Carlo Ancelotti is pleased with his current centre-back pairing, David Alaba and Eder Militao linking up well in recent weeks, but the opportunity to sign a top player like Rudiger might be too good to pass up.

It’s claimed Rudiger will be Real Madrid’s prime defensive target, and if Chelsea can’t agree a deal, Los Blancos will be able to agree a pre-contract agreement from January 1.

The only downside is that Rudiger is said to want €12million per year, which works out at around €230,000 per week.

Though, if Real Madrid don’t end up paying a fee for prime target Kylian Mbappe, they might just be in a position to give players some juicy contracts.