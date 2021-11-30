Ousmane Dembélé is said to have made his position clear to Barcelona amid failing contract talks.

Dembélé is out of contract at the end of this season, though Barcelona have been working to get a new deal agreed.

New head coach Xavi Hernandez has already spoken about the importance of keeping Dembélé at Camp Nou long term.

But talks have not gone particularly well, and Barca are yet to agree a new deal with the winger amid financial issues at the club.

At this point, the Frenchman’s future is unclear, but according to Sport, Dembélé has made it clear to Barca that he will not leave in Barcelona, regardless of what offer he gets, and regardless of whether the Blaugrana attempt to shift him to avoid the risk of a free exit.

According to the report, Dembélé has told Barca that either a new contract is agreed or he will leave in the summer for free, and no other scenario will be considered.

That means the stakes are now higher than ever for Barcelona as they attempt to agree a deal given they spent well over €100million to sign Dembélé, who is still only 24 years of age, in 2017.