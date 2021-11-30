Lionel Messi has fallen ill and with suspect timing.

Messi is being ruled as a doubt for PSG‘s clash with Nice on Wednesday evening after reporting back to Paris with gastroenteritis.

Under normal circumstances, no one would blink an eye, it happens to the best of us, but on Monday night, Messi won his record-breaking seventh Ballon d’Or.

Just a matter of hours after celebrating the award with his family, he has reported back with gastroenteritis.

It is interesting timing, but perhaps PSG fans will be forgiving given the scale of the achievement for Messi.

And as the former Barcelona star nears the end of his career, this could well be his last chance to celebrate a Ballon d’Or victory.

It seems Messi celebrated just like many of us would have, although, who knows? It could be a coincidence.

Either way, Messi is a doubt for Wednesday night’s clash, and it will be interesting to see whether he recovers in time to feature.