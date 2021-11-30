Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for November 30.

Messi takes number seven

Former Barcelona star Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon d’Or award on Monday evening.

Finishing top scorer in La Liga and leading Argentina to a Copa Ámerica title was enough for Messi to edge Robert Lewandowski, who finished second.

Barcelona’s women’s star Aleixa Putellas won the women’s equivalent of the award.

Pedri picks up award

Barcelona youngster Pedri also picked up an award on Monday night, winning the Kopa Trophy.

The award is given to the world’s best player under the age of 21, and Pedri has been given the nod.

Messi looked a proud man watching on as his former teammate took the to the stage to accept the award.

Elche and Osasuna share the spoils

Francisco could only take a point in his first game in charge of Elche.

Fidel Chavas scored the equaliser after 19 minutes following Ante Budimir’s penalty put Osasuna ahead after just seven minutes.

The point was enough to lift Elche above the relegation zone on goal difference.