Levante have already decided to move on from head coach Javier Pereira.

Pereira was only brought in a month and a half ago to replace Paco Lopez following a disappointing start to the season.

But still yet to pick up a single win in seven attemps, it was decided on Monday night that Pereira would be moved on.

Levante are without a win in 23 games across this season and last, and they sit bottom of the La Liga table, five points from safety.

Ultimately, Pereira was brought in to make a quick impact and to get Levante out of trouble, but he has failed to do that.

The risk of Las Granotas dropping to the second tier is too great for them to hang around, and their squad is good enough on paper to challenge well beyond the bottom three.

With that in mind, Pereira has been sacked, and interestingly, background staff members Manolo Salvador, David Navarro and Manuel Fajardo, who have been at the club since 2019, have also been moved on.

For now, the head coach of Levante’s second team, Alessio Lisci, will take charge of first team affairs.