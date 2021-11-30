Just one La Liga player managed to make the top 10 in the Ballon d’Or.

As part of the Ballon d’Or awards ceremony in which Lionel Messi took top prize for the seventh time, the top 30 players were ranked in order of votes.

And only one La Liga star managed to make the top 10.

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema finished in fourth place, behind Messi, Robert Lewandowski – who scored 40 league goals last season – and Jorginho – who won both Euro 2020 and the Champions League.

There were five players in the top 30 in total, with Luis Suarez the next highest, in 17th position after a title-winning season with Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona youngster Pedri, who took home the Kopa trophy – given to the best under-21 player – finished in 24th place, and Gerard Moreno, who won the Europa League with Villarreal last season, scoring 30 goals across all competitions, finished joint 26th.

Finally, Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric finished joint 29th, along with Chelsea and Spain star Cesar Azpilicueta.

The aforementioned Pedri, Moreno and Azpilicueta were the three Spaniards included in the top 30.

The full list can be seen below.

29=. Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

29=. Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

26=. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

26=. Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

26=. Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

25. Phil Foden (Manchester City)

24. Pedri (Barcelona)

23. Harry Kane (Tottenham)

21=. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

21=. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

20. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

19. Mason Mount (Chelsea)

18. Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)

17. Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

16. Neymar (PSG)

15. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

14. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

13. Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

12. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

11. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

10. Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

9. Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

8. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

6. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

5. N’golo Kante (Chelsea)

4. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

3. Jorginho (Chelsea)

2. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

1. Lionel Messi (PSG)