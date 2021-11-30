Eden Hazard’s injury issues continue to linger on.

It has been another forgettable season for the Belgian so far, Hazard struggling to break into Carlo Ancelotti‘s starting XI.

Hazard has started just four La Liga games so far this season, and many of those omissions have been strictly tactical.

But following injury issues in recent seasons, Hazard has picked up a fresh issue of late.

The 30-year-old has missed the last three outings across all competitions due to a muscular issue.

And according to COPE, he will miss Wednesday’s La Liga clash with Athletic Club due to a calf issue.

The setback is not expected to be a serious one, more an aggravation, but it’s yet another blow for Hazard as he looks to turn his Real Madrid fortunes around.

The forward will now be desperate to get back fit, losing even more ground on the likes of Rodrygo in the battle to start for Los Blancos.