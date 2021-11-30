Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has issued an update on Eden Hazard’s recent absence.

Hazard has missed the last three games with a muscular injury, adding to a disappointing season so far.

The Belgian has been largely fit this term, but he still has not managed to break into Carlo Ancelotti‘s plans.

Rodrygo has largely been preferred, with Vinicius Junior making the wing spot on the other side his own.

Ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Athletic Club, it was reported that Hazard had picked up a calf issue, but aside from a bout of gastroenteritis, the Belgian is fit, according to Ancelotti.

“He hasn’t had any muscular problems,” Hazard said. “There is nothing more, just gastroenteritis.”

That would suggest Hazard will be in the squad to face Athletic Club as Real Madrid look to extend their lead at the top of La Liga.

The 30-year-old did take part in group training today ahead of that clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.