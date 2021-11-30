Celta Vigo Copa del Rey

Copa del Rey roundup: All five Primera sides secure safe passage to the second round

The first round of the 2021/22 Copa del Rey kicked off this evening, with 16 fixtures taking place across Spain. 23 more will take place tomorrow to decide who makes it to the second round. The four clubs involved in the Supercopa de Espana (Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club) are exempt for now. Please see below for every result.

  • Aguilas 1-1 Almeria (Almeria win 5-3 on penalties)
  • Albacete 2-1 Racing de Ferrol
  • Badajoz 0-3 Alcoyano
  • Mollerussa 1-5 Getafe
  • Ebro 0-5 Celta Vigo
  • Montijo 0-1 Burgos
  • Atletico Sanluqueno 2-0 Sabadell
  • Teruel 0-1 Alcorcon
  • Racing Rioja 0-2 Cartagena
  • Ceares 0-1 Sporting Gijon
  • Laguna Sad 0-7 Granada
  • Unami 0-3 Alaves
  • Victoria 0-8 Villarreal
  • Naxara 0-1 Andorra
  • Cayon 0-2 Huesca
  • Marchamalo 0-1 Real Valladolid

All five Primera sides emerged victorious, with Getafe, Celta Vigo, Granada, Alaves and Villarreal securing comfortable wins on the road. All will be dreaming of emulating Barcelona, who went all the way to La Cartuja last season before beating Athletic Club in the final 4-0. Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann opened on the scoring that night, before Lionel Messi scored a brace.

