Chelsea and Liverpool credited with interest in Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo is an exciting player. The Uruguayan centre-back has won the hearts of Barcelona fans through his committed, tenacious and passionate performances. He combines a powerful physique with a cool head on the ball, as well as an ability to contribute in the final third and score important goals.

Barcelona paid just €1.7m for him when they signed him from Boston River in the summer of 2018. His contract expires in 2023 and, according to Diario Sport, Barcelona are keen to tie him to a longer deal. A sense of greater urgency has arisen in recent weeks on the part of the club, however, as interest has developed in the 22-year-old from the Premier League.

Chelsea and Liverpool have both been credited with keeping an eye on Araujo, so impressed are they by his physical characteristics. Both would potentially make a move for him in the summer, at which time he’ll have just a year left to run on his contract at Barcelona. Both Chelsea and Liverpool could offer him a lot more money than the Catalan club at this moment in time.

Araujo, for his part, is content will life at Barcelona and wants to stay at the club. But he wants to feel valued, like every professional, and it’s not fair that he earns almost ten times less than some of his teammates. Time will tell how things turn out.