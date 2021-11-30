Carlo Ancelotti believes Vinicius Junior could be at the Ballon d’Or awards some day.

It has been a brilliant season from Vinicius so far, who has become one of Real Madrid‘s leading men this term.

The Brazilian has scored 11 goals and assisted seven in 19 appearances across all competitions.

His latest goal was a super strike to see off Sevilla, Vinicius stepping up when his team needed a hero.

And that’s the kind of impact that will see Vinicius rising to the next level as he strides to become one of the world’s elite, or at least that’s according to Ancelotti, who believes his 21-year-old winger could be sat in the Ballon d’Or awards hall one day.

“Of course, Vinicius has the talent to be in the gala one day. Also Courtois, but we already know that it’s more complicated for a goalkeeper.”

Vinicius will be hoping to continue his fine form on Wednesday when Real Madrid face Athletic Club in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu.

If Real Madrid win that one, they will move seven points clear of their nearest challenger, although other teams do have games in hand.