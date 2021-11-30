Carlo Ancelotti has played down any winter shopping for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos were heavily linked with a move for Kylian Mbappe during the summer, while they wound up landing young talent Eduardo Camavinga.

The rumours involving Mbappe and Real Madrid continue to rumble on, but it seems Los Blancos will attempt to get a free deal.

That would mean agreeing a pre-contract agreement some time between January 1 and the summer, but in terms of shopping for players in the immediate term, Ancelotti is not keen.

Real Madrid can move seven points clear at the top of La Liga should they win against Athletic Club on Wednesday night, and Ancelotti doesn’t see much sense in messing with a winning formula.

“In general, you have to work in the summer to improve the squad,” he said in his latest press conference, as streamed on YouTube.

“In January, I don’t like to alter the squad too much, I don’t think we need to improve it.”

Real Madrid are likely to keep their eggs firmly in the Mbappe basket, while there is also talk Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger could become a target, again on a free transfer, and again ahead of the summer.