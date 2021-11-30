Barcelona’s head of physiotherapy leaves the club after 25 years amid Xavi’s medical shakeup

The return of Xavi to Barcelona has sparked serious change behind the scenes. As part of the shake-up, according to Mundo Deportivo, head of physiotherapy Juanjo Brau will leave the club almost 25 years after he arrived to work with its youth system. He’s been a part of the first-team setup for 18 years.

Brau was close to many Barcelona stars throughout the years, notably Lionel Messi. But he’s left the club as Xavi has sought to remodel the club’s medical department following the spate of recent injuries that has crippled the first team. Sentiment must give way to science, and Brau has had to bid farewell.

Barcelona have won two and drawn one so far in the Xavi era, scoring four goals and conceding just once. They’re seventh in La Liga at the time of writing and second in their Champions League group, and face two pivotal fixtures on the horizon. They play Real Betis on Saturday afternoon before locking horns with Bayern Munich on Wednesday. The latter is a must-win if they’re keen to make it to the last 16 of the Champions League.