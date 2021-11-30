Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona stars Alexia Putellas and Pedri clinch major Ballon d’Or Awards

Barcelona pair Alexia Putellas and Pedri secured a famous double at the 2021 Ballon d’Or Awards in Paris.

Lionel Messi’s seventh award in the male category was a key focus on the night but a double gong in the Ballon d’Or Feminin and Kopa Trophy secured a huge night for Barcelona.

Lionel Messi

Putellas’ sealed a first ever Ballon d’Or for a Barcelona Femeni player, after a dominant treble win in La Liga, Copa de la Reina and the UEFA Champions League, for the 27-year old midfielder.

Putellas’ 26 goal across all competitions played a key role in Barcelona’s success in an all conquering campaign in 2020/21.

Alexia Putellas

Pedri’s personal award comes on the back of winning the Golden Boy Award earlier this month after an outstanding 12 months for club and country.

The 19-year-old made 52 appearances for Barcelona in 2020/21 in all competitions before completing a marathon campaign with a central role in Spain’s push to the semi finals of Euro 2020 and the delayed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Alexia Putellas Lionel Messi Pedri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.