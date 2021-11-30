Barcelona speaking with Chelsea about signing both Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech

Barcelona are hard at work to reinforce the squad ahead of the January transfer window. Xavi wants to bring in a forward who can make a difference in the final third and Barcelona, according to Diario Sport, are paying close attention to two options that could possibly come from Chelsea.

The London club are open to allowing both Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech depart Stamford Bridge should the financial conditions be right. Negotiations are ongoing. Barcelona contacted Chelsea in October in relation to the two players, with a preference bestowed upon the latter. Both are open to leave the Premier League to earn more game-time.

Werner, 25, joined Chelsea from Leipzig in the summer of 2020 after a prolific spell in the Bundesliga but has since failed to recreate the form that earned him the move to England. Likewise, Ziyech joined Chelsea the same close-season after a barnstorming period as part of that exciting Ajax team that also included Frenkie de Jong, but has so far failed to catch fire.