Barcelona linked with Manchester United outcast in January

Barcelona have been linked with another Premier League target in January in the shape of Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial.

La Blaugrana boss Xavi is set to be busy during the winter market with rumours connecting him to a string of transfer targets at the start of 2022.

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling is rumoured to be on his wish list after seeing his playing time at the Etihad Stadium reduced in 2021.

However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona could instead opt to raid their cross city rivals with Martial an intriguing option in the coming weeks.

The French international slipped down in the pecking order under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with his future uncertain due to United’s evolving managerial picture.

Martial is under contract at Old Trafford until 2024, with the option of another 12 months, and United will aim to recoup the bulk of the £50m they paid AS Monaco for him back in 2015.