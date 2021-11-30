Barcelona have received a boost of sorts ahead of their Champions League clash with Bayern.

The Blaugrana already have half an eye on their trip to Munich just over a week from now.

Barca head into the game likely needing to win, needing to match Benfica’s result against Dynamo Kyiv in the final round of games to progress to the knockout stages.

In the home clash with Bayern, Barca were thrashed 3-0, and while much has changed since then, including the head coach, the Blaugrana still know they have a tough test on their hands to get a result in Munich.

Though, they may have received some help.

This morning, it was confirmed by prime minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder, that there will be no fans at games in the German state for the foreseeable future due to coronavirus concerns.

That means there will be no Bayern – or indeed Barca – fans in place for the Champions League clash next week, and in theory, that should make things at least marginally easier for Xavi Hernandez‘s men.