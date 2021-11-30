Atletico Madrid are hoping to get a key player back ahead of this weekend’s clash with Real Mallorca.

Atleti returned to form over the weekend as they defeated Cadiz 4-1 to move into second place.

Los Rojiblancos went into that game on the back of a potentially costly defeat to AC Milan in the Champions League and needed a response.

They produced one, but they did so without key player Joao Felix, who has missed the last three games through a muscular injury.

But he is now set to return after Atleti played it safe last weekend.

Felix trained ahead of the Cadiz game, but he was left out of the squad list due to feeling some soreness.

He has now returned to full fitness, however, and he is expected to be included in the squad to face Mallorca at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Felix has been impressive this season and there’s no doubt his return could be key to Atletico kicking on from that big win over Cadiz.