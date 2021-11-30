Barcelona La Liga

Alexia Putellas scores for La Roja in 8-0 defeat of Scotland 24 hours after winning Ballon d’Or

Alexia Putellas scored for La Roja in their 8-0 defeat of Scotland on Tuesday evening 24 hours after winning the Ballon d’Or. The Barcelona forward collected her award at the ceremony in Paris last night, but made it to La Cartuja in Seville in time to suit up for an important World Cup Qualifier.

Spain and Scotland are neck-and-neck at the top of Group B, with the former now five points clear of the latter with five games played. Spain have started their campaign perfectly – they’ve won five games, scored 43 goals and not conceded even once. Hungary, Ukraine and the Faroe Islands trail in their wake.

Amaiur Sarriegi opened the scoring in the 20th minute, before Mariona Caldentey doubled their advantage in the 33rd. Aitana Bonmati made it three four minutes shy of half-time, before Sarriegi got her second and Spain’s fifth two minutes shy of the hour. Aitana got her second and Spain’s sixth three minutes after that, before Putellas scored her goal in the 64th minute. Jennifer Hermoso and Esther Gonzalez put the final nail in Scotland’s coffin in the 80th and 83rd minutes respectively.

