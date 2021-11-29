Villarreal will welcome back star man Gerard Moreno this week.

The Yellow Submarine have struggled in La Liga, currently in 12th place and already eight points off the top six, albeit with a game in hand.

Though, Unai Emery‘s men haven’t been helped by the absence of star striker Moreno, who scored 30 times across all competitions last season.

Moreno has struggled with a hamstring issue this season, only making eight appearances so far this term.

The Spain international has been out since mid-October with his latest issue, but he is now finally set to return.

Villarreal take on lower league side Victoria away from home in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night.

And ahead of that game, Moreno is in full training and will be part of the squad for the game.

Yellows boss Emery said in his pre-match press conference: “Progressively, he has been training with the group.

“He is going to be in the squad, but we want to take firm steps to make sure he adapts to the intensity of the games.”