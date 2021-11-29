Unai Emery and Xavi Hernandez are said to have entered an intense argument following Saturday night’s controversy.

Barcelona claimed all three points against Villarreal on Saturday night, winning 3-1 at Estadio de la Ceramica.

But the win was not without its controversy, Villarreal feeling as though they should have been given at least one penalty.

Early on in the game, Gerard Pique appeared to block a shot with his hand, but the incident wasn’t reviewed by VAR.

And later on, Eric Garcia wrestled Raul Albiol to the ground during a corner, and that too went without a review.

Villarreal boss Emery was furious after the game, and according to Sport, he and Xavi entered an intense argument in the tunnel after the game, so much so that the police had to get between the two to avoid the discussion becoming something more.

But it’s reported that after both head coaches had time to cool down in their respective dressing rooms, Emery went looking for Xavi to shake his hand, and the two are said to have made peace.