Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for November 29.

Real Madrid make statement

Real Madrid picked up a statement win over likely title rivals Sevilla on Sunday night.

Rafa Mir put Sevilla ahead at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Karim Benzema levelled the scored before Vinicius Junior struck late with a superb long-range strike.

The result means Real Madrid are now four points clear at the top of La Liga.

Still no Roberto talks

Sergi Roberto is quickly running out of contract at Barcelona.

It was reported last week that Barca boss Xavi Hernandez wants a new contract for his versatile full-back, but as things stand, Roberto will leave for free this summer.

The 29-year-old is out of contract following this season and no contract talks have taken place to date.

Francisco appointed at Elche

Elche have appointed Fran Escriba’s replacement.

It was announced on Sunday night that former Girona boss Francisco will take over following last week’s sacking of Escriba.

Francisco is semi-local to Alicante, born in Almeria and having spent time with Alicante as a player.