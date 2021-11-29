La Liga Levante

Levante chiefs set to meet to discuss Javier Pereira’s future

Levante are already considering moving on from Javier Pereira.

Pereira was only appointed as Las Granotas head coach around a month and a half ago, but he is already in the firing line.

The 55-year-old replaced Paco Lopez, who had been successful at Cuitat de la Valencia, leading Levante to the Copa del Rey semi-finals last season.

But he started this season disastrously, and Pereira is yet to improve things.

Across this season and last, Levante are now 23 games without a win and sat rock bottom of La Liga, five points from safety.

Still looking for his first win, and with three points from a possible 21, Pereira is now under serious pressure, and the Levante board are expected to meet today.

During that meeting, it’s expected the club will come to a decision over whether to allow Pereira to continue, or whether to move on to head coach number three of the season.

Tags Javier Pereira La Liga Levante Paco Lopez

