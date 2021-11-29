Levante are already considering moving on from Javier Pereira.

Pereira was only appointed as Las Granotas head coach around a month and a half ago, but he is already in the firing line.

The 55-year-old replaced Paco Lopez, who had been successful at Cuitat de la Valencia, leading Levante to the Copa del Rey semi-finals last season.

But he started this season disastrously, and Pereira is yet to improve things.

Across this season and last, Levante are now 23 games without a win and sat rock bottom of La Liga, five points from safety.

Still looking for his first win, and with three points from a possible 21, Pereira is now under serious pressure, and the Levante board are expected to meet today.

During that meeting, it’s expected the club will come to a decision over whether to allow Pereira to continue, or whether to move on to head coach number three of the season.