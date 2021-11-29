Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui was left furious with the refereeing in his side’s defeat to Real Madrid.

Lopetegui’s men took a one-goal lead at the Santiago Bernabeu, Rafa Mir putting Sevilla ahead.

But Karim Benzema turned in an equaliser from close range before Vinicius Junior struck late with a super winner late in the game.

Though, that wasn’t the full story, with Sevilla denied what appeared to be a pretty clear penalty in the first half.

David Alaba appeared to trip Lucas Ocampos in the box during the first half, and the incident wasn’t even reviewed by VAR.

That left Lopetegui furious at full-time, especially after seeing Real Madrid complete the comeback.

“Everything that could have gone against us, has been given,” he said.

“They tell me that the penalty is very clear, they didn’t want to review it and after that, they make the decision and we have to abide by it.

“All the details, including that one, they have come out ”

The result leaves Sevilla five point behind leaders Real Madrid, and it could be a costly defeat when the title race eventually draws to a close.

Just why the penalty wasn’t at least reviewed is unknown at this point, but it follows a trend of less interference from VAR in La Liga across recent weeks.