Diego Simeone has issued an injury of sorts following Atletico Madrid’s comfortable win over Cadiz.

After a defeat to AC Milan in the Champions League, Atleti needed a response in La Liga on Sunday.

And they produced one, with one of their better performances of the season, winning 4-1.

Goals from Thomas Lemar, Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa and Matheus Cunha sealed the deal and took Los Rojiblancos into second place.

But during the clash, there were two injury concerns for Atleti, with both Jose Maria Gimenez and Lemar picking up issues.

And after the game, Simeone spoke about what had happened to Gimenez, who received a blow to the head, he said: “He was a bit stuffy and we decided that he would come off.”

Speaking about Lemar, he said: “I don’t know what he had, it might have been a hit.”

Atleti will review both players ahead of a La Liga clash with Mallorca this weekend and a key Champions League date with Porto next week.