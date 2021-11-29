Carlo Ancelotti believes Vinicius Junior is on his way to becoming one of the best in the world.

Vinicius produced another fine performance on Sunday night when he struck a thunderbolt to score the winner against Sevilla.

The winger cut inside and delivered a sweet strike to the far top corner from range, Real Madrid picking up a statement win over a potential title rival.

The 21-year-old has been criticised for his inconsistency in the past, but under Ancelotti, he has become a very different prospect.

Sunday night’s goal took him to 11 goals and seven assists in 19 games.

And with that sort of form, Ancelotti believes Vinicius is on his way to becoming one of the best in his position.

“Today he has shown his quality in something he hadn’t shown before,” said Ancelotti after the game.

“It’s another step towards being the best in the world. What’s important is that he is concentrated on being effective in the game.”

Vinicius has become one of Real Madrid’s most crucial players this season, and he is now awaiting a new contract.

The winger is tied down long-term, but he is on the same contract he signed when he was 16 years of age and remains the lowest paid senior player.