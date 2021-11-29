Barcelona have been given a big price by Manchester City over potential transfer target Ferran Torres.

The Blaugrana have been heavily linked with the former Valencia forward in recent weeks, and that’s despite the fact they have financial issues.

As things stand, Barcelona are not going to be able to sign anyone in January due to their salary cap, but the board are working hard to free up funds.

According to Mundo Deportivo via Diario AS, the financial issues haven’t stopped director Mateu Alemany flying to England to discuss a possible deal with Manchester City.

According to the report, the figure Alemany has come back with is somewhere between €70million and €80million.

It’s claimed Barca are still interested in Torres, but unless City are interested in accepting some sort of player swap deal, Barca have little hope of landing the Spain international.

The Blaugrana are not anywhere near close to being able to spend such a high amount, and certainly not on one player given the fact head coach Xavi Hernandez has other needs.