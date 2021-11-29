Barcelona have received an update on Jordi Alba’s injury.

Alba started for Barca during their controversial win over Villarreal on Saturday evening.

The Blaugrana won the clash 3-1, but for the second week running, they could count themselves lucky over a decision or two.

Nevertheless, a win is a win, and it’s now two out of two for Xavi Hernandez since taking over.

It wasn’t all smiles at full-time, however, with starting left-back Alba suffering an injury.

Alba picked up a muscular injury in the 60th minute and asked to come off after struggling to continue.

It has since been confirmed that Alba has suffered an overload to his quadricep muscle.

Alba has played a lot of football recently, for Barcelona and Spain, and his muscles need to recover after reaching their limit.

The full-back will undergo some physio treatment early in this week as Barca assess whether he will be available to face Real Betis this weekend.