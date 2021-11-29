Barcelona are said to be set to meet the representatives Dani Olmo ahead of a possible transfer.

Olmo was linked with Barca in the summer transfer window, and they actually made contact with RB Leipzig amid the departure of Antoine Griezmann, but it was too late.

Barca are now said to be taking steps to make another move for the Spain international, though it is not clear when.

The Blaugrana are not yet sure whether they will be able to spend in January, or at least how much they can spend.

With that in mind, Barca will make clear to Olmo’s representatives that their move for the forward could be as late as next summer.

That’s according to Diario AS, who claim Barca will meet with Olmo’s people in the coming weeks to discuss a possible deal.

The 23-year-old is under contract at Leipzig until 2023, and it’s thought the German club will demand upwards of €60million.