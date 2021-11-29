Barcelona continue to be linked with Barcelona Basel frontman Arthur Cabral.

The Blaugrana are searching for ways to improve their squad during the transfer window, though they face a difficult task.

As things stand, Barca are unable to sign players due to being too close their La Liga salary cap.

But the Barca board are searching for ways to enable Xavi Hernandez to do some shopping, and one name that won’t go away is Cabral.

The Brazilian striker has caught the eye of many in Europe due to his performances for Basel, scoring 32 goals in 47 league appearances.

And Barca are already in talks with the Swiss club over Cabral, according to Sport.

Barcelona are said to have proposed a €15million deal, the amount Basel are said to want, but paying that figure could be a problem.

With that in mind, Barca are said to have proposed a three instalment deal, but Basel are not expected to be keen.

Meanwhile, West Ham are also being linked, and the Hammers could put pressure on Barca as they look to add forward options amid the injury troubles suffered by Martin Braithwaite.