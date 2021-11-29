Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has sent a warning to the rest of La Liga over his side’s prospects.

Los Rojiblancos have stuttered and stumbled too often so far this season, but while their Champions League hopes hang by a threat, they are back in the hunt for La Liga.

Atleti came into this season with one of the strongest squads on paper, but inconsistency has hampered their attempts to defend their title so far.

But Diego Simeone‘s men have reclaimed some good form of late – at least domestically.

They made it consecutive league wins on Sunday with one of their better performances of the season, defeating Cadiz 4-1.

Goals from Thomas Lemar, Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa and Matheus Cunha saw Atleti through, and they now sit second, four points behind Real Madrid.

“Everyone was excited to produce a big game after the Champions League, to return to home,” said Griezmann after the Cadiz win.

“We had a great game and I am very happy to help the team with a goal and an assist.”

Griezmann also sent a warning to the rest of La Liga, claiming Atleti are not yet at their peak.

“We haven’t reached our ceiling,” he added. “We are still a long way away, but I think that we have to work.

“We have just started. La Liga is very long. We know that we have a high level in this team, but working as we have done against Cadiz… it’s going to go well.”