WATCH: Rafa Mir puts Sevilla ahead at Real Madrid

Sevilla have made a dream start in their crunch La Liga clash away at Real Madrid with Rafa Mir putting them 1-0 up.

Julen Lopetegui’s side are aiming to keep pace with Los Blancos in the title race and they will delighted to make a strong start in the Spanish capital.

Sevilla have bossed the opening stages at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and Mir did brilliantly to get away from his marker and bullet home Marcos Acuna’s corner on 13 minutes.

Rafa Mir with the opener for Sevilla! 😱 A fantastic start for the visitors at the Bernabeu 🔴 pic.twitter.com/6Ovy3e4lz2 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) November 28, 2021

The Spanish U23 international was then inches away from a second goal, less than a minute later, as Thibaut Courtois produced an incredible save to deny him.

The home side will push to react in the second period as Sevilla will leapfrog them at the top of the table if the results stays the same.

However, boss Carlo Ancelotti is restricted by his attacking options on the bench with Luka Jovic and Isco the main alternatives.

Images via Getty Images