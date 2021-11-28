La Liga News

WATCH: Karim Benzema levels for Real Madrid from Bono’s howler

Real Madrid have levelled it up in their vital La Liga clash at home to Sevilla with Karim Benzema making it 1-1 at the break.

The visitors have enjoyed the better chances of the opening stages with star man Rafa Mir powering them in front.

The Spanish U23 international got away from his man to bullet home Marcos Acuna’s corner before being superbly denied by Los Blancos stopper Thibaut Courtois.

However, despite struggling for fluency against the Andalucians, Real Madrid were handed a gift wrapped equaliser on 32 minutes.

Sevilla keeper Bono made a mess of Eder Militao’s speculative long range strike and Benzema pounced as the rebound came back off the upright.

The home side will fancy their chances of turning this around in the second period as they look to maintain their place at the top of the table as it stands.

However, boss Carlo Ancelotti is restricted by his options on the bench with Luka Jovic and Isco the main attacking alternatives.

