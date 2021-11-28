Vini Jr wonder goal seals Real Madrid key win over Sevilla

Real Madrid have opened up a four point lead at the top of La Liga thanks to a Vinicius Jr inspired 2-1 win over Sevilla.

Los Blancos were looking to send out out a title message to their Andalucian title rivals in the Spanish capital but Carlo Ancelotti’s side struggled for large periods in this one.

Rafa Mir deservedly put the visitors 1-0 up in the opening stages as he smartly nodded home Marcos Acuna’s corner before being superbly denied by Thibaut Courtois.

Rafa Mir with the opener for Sevilla! 😱 A fantastic start for the visitors at the Bernabeu 🔴 pic.twitter.com/6Ovy3e4lz2 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) November 28, 2021

However, Karim Benzema pounced on a error from Sevilla stopper Bono, after he made a mess of Eder Militao’s strike, as the Frenchman tucked away the loose ball.

Neither side created much to win the game in the second half but Real Madrid’s star quality eventually proved to be the difference.

Vini Jr took it upon himself to drive in from the left wing and the Brazilian star unleashed an unstoppable winner past Bono.

OH MY WORD! 😱😱 What a goal from Vinicius Jr and a massive statement from Real Madrid against a title rival ⚪ pic.twitter.com/4fUnBAusIs — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) November 28, 2021

The win increases Real Madrid’s advantage at the top of the table, with Ancelotti’s side next in action at home to Athletic Club in midweek, as Sevilla go to neighbours Cordoba in the Copa del Rey.

