Sergio Ramos tips Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or award

Sergio Ramos may have have incurred the wrath of Real Madrid fans after tipping Lionel Messi for the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

Ramos and Messi left Madrid and Barcelona respectively ahead of the 2021/22 in a seismic move for Spanish football after playing iconic roles in La Liga in the last two decades.

In a bizarre twist of fate, the pair eventually became teammates at Paris Saint-Germain as part of the Ligue 1 giants push to win the Champions League in 2022.

Ramos finally made his first PSG start in their 3-1 league win away at St Etienne this weekend and the Spanish international made the bold claim in his post match interview.

“I see Leo very well here at PSG, he is a very important player in the team”, as per reports from ESPN.

One that will surely sting Real Madrid fans. Sergio Ramos was asked about Leo Messi and the Ballon D'Or tomorrow. Is Messi favourite?

Ramos: "Yes, obviously I will always defend those on my team. I wish him all the luck in the world". 📹 @SC_ESPNpic.twitter.com/QMG0CEzNpA — Matthew Clark (@MattClark_08) November 28, 2021

“He is a unique player and it is a privilege to have in the team.

“(Is Leo your favourite for tomorrow’s Ballon d’Or?) Yes, I will always defend my teammates.

“And I wish him all the luck in the world.”

Messi is the most successful player in the history of the award with six wins from 2009 to 2019 ahead of his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo on five.

However, the Argentinian international is not expected to defend his title in 2021, after the 2020 award was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is the firm favourite to pick up his first award after netting 48 in 40 games in all competitions in 2021/22.