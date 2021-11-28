Real Sociedad slip to shock 1-0 defeat at Espanyol

Real Sociedad have missed the chance to put pressure on their La Liga title rivals this weekend after losing 1-0 at Espanyol.

La Real headed into this weekend with the chance of returning to the top of the table, if they secured three points in Catalonia, and results elsewhere went in their favour.

However, Imanol Alguacil’s visitors struggled to find a killer touch in front of goal at the RCDE Stadium, as Espanyol clinched all three points.

Both sides had chances to break the deadlock before the interval with Robin Le Normand and Javi Puado being denied by the woodwork.

The visitors did look to pose the greater threat after the restart, with Adnan Januzaj also denied by the crossbar, and Alexander Isak thwarted by the impressive Diego Lopez.

Those missed chances left the door open for Espanyol in the closing stages and Yangel Herrera’s deflected strike eventually caught them out at the other end.

Yangel Herrera is the match-winner for Espanyol! 🔵⚪ An impressive win for the home side against Real Sociedad 👏 pic.twitter.com/SOVQu2xhib — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) November 28, 2021

Alguacil will be pushing for an immediate response when his side host league leaders Real Madrid next weekend with the improving Espanyol away at Rayo Vallecano.

