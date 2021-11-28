Real Madrid and Sevilla’s predicted lineups for this evening’s La Liga clash revealed

Real Madrid welcome Sevilla to the Santiago Bernabeu in a mouthwatering clash this evening in La Liga. The hosts are top of the league as things stand, a point clear of Real Sociedad and two clear of third-placed Sevilla. They have a game in hand on La Real, so if they win they’ll strengthen their grip on first place.

Both clubs won in the Champions League during the week. Madrid beat Sheriff 3-0 to confirm their place in the last 16 – they’ll play Inter on the final matchday of the group phase for first place. Sevilla beat Wolfsburg 2-0, meaning that they go into the final matchday of the group phase with their future in their hands. If they beat Salzburg, they’re guaranteed a place in the last 16.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to set Madrid up in a 4-3-3, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal behind a back four of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy. Casemiro will sit at the base of midfield, with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos either side of him. Karim Benzema will lead the line, flanked by Vinicius and Rodrygo.

Julen Lopetegui is expected to set Sevilla up in a 4-3-3, with Bono starting in goal behind a back four of Gonzalo Montiel, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos and Marcos Acuna. Fernando will anchor the midfield, with Ivan Rakitic and Joan Jordan either side. Rafa Mir will lead the line, flanked by Lucas Ocampos and Erik Lamela.