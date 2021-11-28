Real Betis come from behind to beat Levante and go fourth in La Liga

Real Betis came from behind to beat Levante 3-1 in La Liga on Sunday afternoon at the Benito Villamarin. Shkodran Mustafi fired Levante into a sixth minute lead, but a hat-trick from Juanmi – with goals in the 54th, 63rd and 81st minutes – enabled Los Verdiblancos to come roaring back and seal three points.

The result means that Betis are now fourth, and will remain there if Atletico Madrid lose to Cadiz later this afternoon. They’re just a single point behind Sevilla and three off Real Madrid at the top of the table – Manuel Pellegrini has done sterling work and built a formidable side. Levante, however, are rock-bottom, five points from safety.

Betis go to Alicante on Wednesday evening in the first round of the Copa del Rey before travelling to Camp Nou to lock horns with Barcelona next Saturday afternoon. Levante travel to Huracan in the Copa before hosting Osasuna on Sunday evening at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia.