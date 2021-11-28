Rafa Mir: “I’ve not come to Sevilla to be anyone’s substitute”

Sevilla travel to the Spanish capital this evening to take on La Liga leaders Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Both clubs are coming into the game in good form both domestically and continentally. Sevilla beat Wolfsburg 2-0 in the Champions League during the week while Madrid beat Sheriff Tiraspol 3-0.

Joan Jordan scored Sevilla’s first against the German side before Rafa Mir sealed the deal with a second deep in injury time at the end of the second half. The result means that qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League is still in Sevilla’s hands – if they can beat Salzburg on the final day of the group phase, they’re there. Madrid have already qualified and will win their group if they can avoid defeat to Inter on the final matchday.

Mir joined Sevilla this past summer from Wolverhampton Wanderers, having spent last season out on loan at Huesca. He scored 13 goals in 38 appearances in La Liga last season, and has managed four in 12 so far this campaign. His goal on Tuesday was his first in the Champions League, and he’s happy he decided to make the move to the Sanchez-Pizjuan.

“I’m very happy to have made the decision to come here,” Mir said in comments carried by Marca. “I don’t have the words to thank everyone for these first three months. The club, the fans, the teammates. It’s all been super good and I’m very excited about what’s still to come.”

Mir was asked whether the perception that he was signed by Sevilla to back up Moroccan marksman Youssef En-Nesyri was accurate. “I’ve not come to Sevilla to be anyone’s substitute,” he replied. “Rafa Mir is Rafa Mir, with strengths and weaknesses.

“People are free to say what they like. Some will like me, others not so much. But what I always say is that the numbers tell the story. We’ve not played that many games, but I’ve already scored goals. I’m settled in a new team, which is something very difficult, and we’ll see how far I can go.”