Pep Guardiola keen to coach a national team while Sergio Ramos makes first Paris Saint-Germain start

Pep Guardiola already knows who he wants to coach when he leaves Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has been discussing his future in comments carried by Marca. The Catalan, currently in charge of Premier League champions Manchester City, has revealed that when he leaves his current position he’d like to take charge of a national team.

Sergio Ramos earns his first start for Paris Saint-Germain since joining from Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos is finally in line to make his first start for Paris Saint-Germain after joining the club on a free transfer from Real Madrid during the summer. The French side are away this afternoon, facing Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1.

Rafa Mir: “I’ve not come to Sevilla to be anyone’s substitute”

Sevilla travel to the Spanish capital this evening to take on La Liga leaders Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Both clubs are coming into the game in good form both domestically and continentally. Sevilla beat Wolfsburg 2-0 in the Champions League during the week while Madrid beat Sheriff Tiraspol 3-0.

